PNG govt seeks 50 pct of Interoil LNG project

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
PERTH Nov 16 Papua New Guinea's government is seeking a 50 percent stake in Interoil's $6 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said on Friday.
Interoil's current agreement with the Papua New Guinea government allows the government to take up to a 20.5 percent ownership in the company's Gulf LNG project.
The Gulf LNG development has so far struggled to find an experienced LNG operator.
In its third quarter earnings results on Thursday, Interoil said it was making good progress in negotiations with the Papua New Guinea government around its proposal to develop Gulf LNG, but did not mention any plans to increase the government's stake in the project.
The company also said it was also making good progress on plans for the first stage of the Gulf LNG project, a 3.8 million tonne per year plant which it expects to come online in 2015.
U.S.-based Interoil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.