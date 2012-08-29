PNG ends cancellation threat to InterOil $6 bln LNG project

Aug 29 InterOil Corp said Papua New
Guinea withdrew a threat to cancel the company's $6 billion
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country.
Papua New Guinea's energy department said in May that it
was planning to cancel the Gulf LNG project, which was slated to
go on line in 2014, as InterOil had deviated from the original
agreement.
Oil producer, refiner and petroleum retailer InterOil said
it will keep negotiating until detailed specifications of the
proposed project are finalised to the government's satisfaction.
The company is developing the project with energy investor
Pacific LNG in a joint venture called Liquid Niugini Gas Ltd.
Shares of InterOil, which has almost all its operations in
Papua New Guinea, closed at $84.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.