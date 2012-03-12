UPDATE 1-Inter Parfums profit misses estimates

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs est. $0.15
* Q4 sales up 68 pct to $189.1 mln vs est. $177.8 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.16 vs est. $1.18
* Sees FY12 sales of $625 mln vs est. $633.3 mln
March 12 Inter Parfums Inc's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates hurt by higher expenses, and the fragrance maker reiterated its 2012 outlook.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $4.1 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $6.2 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales, which were pre-announced in January, rose 68 percent to $189.1 million compared with analysts' estimates of $177.8 million.
For 2012, the company, which sells brands such as Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, expects to earn $1.16 a share on sales of $625 million .
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $633.3 million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $16.36 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.