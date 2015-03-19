版本:
Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 mln-report

PARIS, March 19 French fragrances group Interparfums is to buy the perfumes brand Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, Le Figaro daily newspaper reported.

Interparfums could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)

