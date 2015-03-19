UPDATE 1-Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 mln

(Adds confirmation from Interparfums, details)

PARIS, March 19 Interparfums said on Thursday it would buy perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, taking the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time.

Confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro newspaper, the company said in a statement it hoped to close the deal by the end of the first half of 2015 and would finance it with medium term debt.

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)