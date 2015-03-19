UPDATE 1-Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 mln

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds confirmation from Interparfums, details)
PARIS, March 19 Interparfums said on Thursday it would buy perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, taking the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time.
Confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro newspaper, the company said in a statement it hoped to close the deal by the end of the first half of 2015 and would finance it with medium term debt.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose