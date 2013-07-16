Inter Pipeline Fund sells C$500 mln notes -term sheet

July 16 Inter Pipeline Fund on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of seven-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.448 percent notes, due July 20, 2020, were priced at par to yield 134.8 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.