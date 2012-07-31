UPDATE 3-Inter Pipeline plans big oil sands pipeline expansions

* Plans expansion of Polaris, Cold Lake systems
* Adds 820,000 bpd of inbound, outbound capacity
* Adds 840 kilometers of new pipe
* To serve projects operated by Cenovus, ConocoPhillips JV
* Shares edge lower
CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Inter Pipeline Fund
said on Tuesday it plans a C$2.1 billion expansion of
its oil sands regional pipeline network to accommodate rising
production from oil sands projects operated by Cenovus Energy
Inc.
Inter Pipeline, which operates three regional pipeline
systems serving oil sands projects, will expand its Cold Lake
and Polaris pipelines in northern Alberta to add 820,000 barrels
per day of new capacity, both to deliver diluent to the projects
and to take bitumen to market.
Diluent is blended into the tar-like bitumen produced in the
oil sands so it can flow in pipelines.
The agreement with Cenovus and its joint-venture partner,
ConocoPhillips, comes as the competition heats up among
pipeline companies to carry rising volumes from the oil sands.
Both Enbridge Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp
are expanding their regional networks in northern
Alberta, while TransCanada Corp, the country's largest
pipeline company, recently said it was mulling a move into the
region.
"This is a competitive field, some people would even call it
a crowded field," said Steven Paget, an analyst at FirstEnergy
Capital Corp.
The agreement will see Inter Pipeline move rising production
from the Foster Creek and deliver diluent to the Christina Lake
oil sands projects by mid-2014, and build new lines to the
planned Narrows Lake project that will be in service in
mid-2016.
Inter Pipeline will add 840 kilometers (521 miles) of new
pipeline and seven new pump stations as part of the expansion.
The company plans to finance the expansion using a
combination of debt and equity. Cenovus and ConocoPhillips have
agreed to provide C$225 million to pay for the project's
up-front costs, such as land procurement and regulatory
activities.
Also on Tuesday , Aecon Group Inc, a Canadian
construction c ompany, said a j oint venture between one of its
units and pipeline builder Robert B. Somerville Co was a warded a
$600 million contract for the expansion of the Cold Lake and
Polaris pipelines.
The joint venture will install 560 kilometers of pipeline
between Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, and offer
engineering support for the project.
Inter Pipeline units fell 6 Canadian cents to close at
C$19.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.