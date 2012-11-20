Interpublic sells remaining stake in Facebook

Nov 20 Interpublic Group of Companies said it sold its remaining investment in Facebook Inc for $95 million in cash.

Interpublic said it expects to record a pre-tax gain of $94 million.

"We decided to sell our remaining shares in Facebook as our investment was no longer strategic in nature," Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.

Interpublic also authorized an increase in its existing share repurchase program from $300 million to $400 million.