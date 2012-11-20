Interpublic sells remaining stake in Facebook

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
Nov 20 Interpublic Group of Companies said it sold its remaining investment in Facebook Inc for $95 million in cash.
Interpublic said it expects to record a pre-tax gain of $94 million.
"We decided to sell our remaining shares in Facebook as our investment was no longer strategic in nature," Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.
Interpublic also authorized an increase in its existing share repurchase program from $300 million to $400 million.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.