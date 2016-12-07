Ad company Interpublic Group confirms DoJ probe

Dec 7 Advertising company Interpublic Group of
Cos said on Wednesday that one of its standalone
domestic agencies had been contacted by the Department of
Justice's (DoJ) antitrust division for documents regarding video
production practices.
The U.S. DoJ is examining whether ad companies rigged bids
to favor in-house production units, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2h1OMbV)
In the case of production, Interpublic's policies require
triple bids on all projects above a minimal dollar threshold,
the company said in a statement.
Interpublic said it would cooperate with the government
probe.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)