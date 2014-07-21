CORRECTED-Interpublic revenue rises on higher ad spending (July 18)

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
(Corrects paragraph 2 of July 18 story to say agency name is FCB, not Draftfcb)
July 18 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by a strengthening international market and higher ad spending in the United States.
Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.85 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.76 billion a year earlier.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $99.4 million, or 23 cents per share, from $79.9 million, or 18 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei