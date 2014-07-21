CORRECTED-Interpublic revenue rises on higher ad spending (July 18)

(Corrects paragraph 2 of July 18 story to say agency name is FCB, not Draftfcb)

July 18 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by a strengthening international market and higher ad spending in the United States.

Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.85 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.76 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $99.4 million, or 23 cents per share, from $79.9 million, or 18 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)