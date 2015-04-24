Interpublic revenue rises 2.4 pct on higher U.S. ad spending

April 24 Interpublic Group of Cos Inc's
quarterly revenue inched up 2.4 percent, helped by higher ad
spending by U.S. businesses.
Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners,
McCann and FCB, said first-quarter revenue rose to $1.68 billion
from $1.64 billion, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.65 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss available to common stockholders
narrowed to $1.8 million, or breakeven per share, in the three
months ended March 31, from $20.9 million, or 5 cents per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru)