UPDATE 2-Interpublic profit shines amid slowing ad spending

* Q3 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10

* Q3 revenue $1.73 bln vs est $1.65 bln

* Backs FY2011 organic sales growth view of 4-5 pct (Adds details, background)

Oct 28 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc , the second-biggest U.S. advertising group by revenue, reported third-quarter results above estimates and stood by its full-year forecast, even as its global peers have warned of slowing ad spending.

Shares of the New York-based company rose nearly 10 percent before the bell on Friday. They had closed at $8.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, WPP Plc , the world's largest advertising company, cut its 2011 outlook due to slowing growth in the United States and the euro zone debt crisis.

In contrast, Interpublic said even though macro uncertainties remain, it will meet or surpass its organic revenue growth forecast of 4-5 percent and operating margin of 9.5 percent or better.

Results from Interpublic and its larger U.S. peer Omnicom bode well for smaller U.S. advertising companies such as Lamar Advertising Co and Focus Media Holding Ltd.

Earlier this month, Omnicom Group Inc posted estimate-beating results, driven by a surge in international sales.

For the third quarter, Interpublic -- the parent of reputed agencies like McCann-Erickson, Lowe and Draftfcb -- posted a net income of $208.1 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with net income of $45.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding a benefit from the sale of about half of its holdings in Facebook, the company earned 16 cents per share.

In August, the company sold half of its 0.4 percent stake in Facebook for $133 million, recording a related pre-tax gain of $132.2 million.

Revenue rose to $1.73 billion from $1.56 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of New York-based Interpublic closed at $8.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)