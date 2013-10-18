Interpublic revenue rises 2 pct on higher U.S. income

Oct 18 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strength in U.S. advertising.

Revenue rose to $1.70 billion in the third quarter for the U.S.-based company, from $1.67 billion a year earlier. Domestic revenue increased about 4 percent to $976.6 million.

Net income available to Interpublic's shareholders fell to $45.4 million, or 11 cents per share, from $68.7 million, or 15 cents per share.

Excluding the impact of the early extinguishment of its senior notes due 2017, the company reported a profit of 17 cents per share.