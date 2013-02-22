Interpublic quarterly revenue drops

Feb 22 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to
advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported
marginally lower quarterly revenue as both domestic and
international markets weakened.
Net income for the second-biggest U.S. advertising and
marketing group rose to $313.3 million, or 74 cents per share,
in the fourth quarter, from $259 million, or 50 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of the Facebook transaction during the
fourth quarter of 2012, it earned 56 cents per share.
Revenue slipped to $2.06 billion from $2.07 billion.
The company sold its remaining 0.2 percent stake in Facebook
Inc for $95 million in cash in November, and said it
expected to record a pre-tax gain of $94 million.