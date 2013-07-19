Interpublic profit falls on costs, taxes

July 19 Interpublic Group of Cos, home
to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a
19 percent drop in profit due to higher costs and taxes, but
revenue rose due to a buoyant N American advertising market.
Interpublic, the second-largest U.S. advertising company,
said net income available to shareholders fell to $79.9 million,
or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter from $99 million,
or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.76 billion, helped by a
4.8 percent rise in domestic revenue.
Advertising spending in the United States gained momentum in
the second quarter, helping larger rivals Omnicom Group
and Publicis Groupe report strong sales growth.