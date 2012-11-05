版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Interpublic Group notes Baa3

Nov 5 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : * Moody's assigns baa3 ratings to ipg's proposed senior unsecured notes * Rpt-moody's assigns baa3 ratings to ipg's proposed senior unsecured notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐