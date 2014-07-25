版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Interroll Holding reports H1 order intake increased to CHF 172.9 mln

July 25 Interroll Holding AG : * Says H1 order intake increased to CHF 172.9 million compared to CHF 170.6

million in the first half year 2013 * Says H1 net sales in consolidated currency came to CHF 157.1 million

(half-year 2013: CHF 149.1 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐