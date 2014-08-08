BRIEF-Interroll Holding increases H1 sales to CHF 157.1 million

Aug 8 Interroll Holding AG :
* Says increased H1 sales by 9.1%, to CHF 157.1 million (2013:
CHF 149.1
million)
* Says increased H1 incoming orders by 4.5% to CHF 172.9
million (2013: CHF
170.6 million)
* Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 8.8 million following CHF 13.1
million year ago
* Says H1 EBITDA was CHF 18.2 million and thus CHF 3.2 million
lower than year
ago
* Sees mood among European customers to have positive effect on
incoming orders
in the second half of 2014 and in 2015
