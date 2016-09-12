REFILE-Japan's Renesas Electronics to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil for $3.2 bln

(Refiles to add slug)
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
said on Tuesday that it would buy U.S. chipmaker
Intersil Corp for $3.219 billion amid a wave of
consolidation in the global semiconductor industry.
Renesas, which controls nearly 40 percent of the global
market for microcontroller chips used in automobiles, aims to
complete the cash transaction by June 2017 to fully control the
Milpitas, California-based company, it said.
Slowing growth in computers and smartphones - the
traditional mainstays of the industry - has fuelled a wave of
mergers globally for scale, with chipmakers turning to areas
such as auto electronics for sales growth.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard)