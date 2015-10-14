Intertek buys U.S. testing firm PSI for $330 mln

BRIEF-FREDDIE MAC PRICES $1 BILLION MULTIFAMILY K-DEAL, K-724
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 14 Britain's Intertek Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.
Illinois-based PSI, which is majority owned by the private equity firm Olympus Partners, provides testing and assurance services to commercial and civil construction markets, Intertek said.
Intertek, which is funding the deal using existing debt facilities, said buying PSI was expected to boost its earnings per share in the first full year after acquisition. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.
