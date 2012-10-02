RLPC-Five private equity firms bid for Intertrust

LONDON Oct 2 Five private equity firms have made it through to the final round of bidding for Dutch trust and corporate management business Intertrust Group, which is being sold by private equity firm Waterland, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Blackstone, Carlyle, Cinven, Goldman Sachs Private Equity and Pamplona are set to submit final round bids on Nov. 7 as part of a sales process run by ING, the banking sources said.

Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment. Cinven, Goldman Sachs Private Equity and Pamplona were not immediately available to comment.

Bankers across London are working with the buyout houses to put in place debt financing packages of between 400 million euros ($516 million) and 500 million euros to back a deal. Debt will be provided either through all senior leveraged loans or will include mezzanine loans as well.

Waterland bought Intertrust in September 2009, backed with around 140 million euros of debt. It acquired Walkers Management Services (WMS) earlier this year, at which point the company refinanced its debts and got an additional acquisition loan, bringing Intertrust's total debt to 250 million euros.

Founded in 1952, Intertrust has more than 1,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Its core business is to set up and manage holding companies, Waterland said on its website.