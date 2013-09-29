Intesa San Paolo names Messina as CEO to replace Cucchiani

BRIEF-AC Immune and Piramal Imaging present first clinical data for tau PET-imaging tracer
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
ROME, Sept 29 Intesa San Paolo said on Sunday that it had named Carlo Messina as chief executive officer to replace Enrico Cucchiani.
In its statement, Italy's largest retail bank gave no reason for Cucchiani's abrupt departure, although there has been growing speculation that he could leave amid disagreements with the bank's chairman over strategy.
Messina has been serving as Cucchiani's deputy.
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018