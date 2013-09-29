版本:
Intesa San Paolo names Messina as CEO to replace Cucchiani

ROME, Sept 29 Intesa San Paolo said on Sunday that it had named Carlo Messina as chief executive officer to replace Enrico Cucchiani.

In its statement, Italy's largest retail bank gave no reason for Cucchiani's abrupt departure, although there has been growing speculation that he could leave amid disagreements with the bank's chairman over strategy.

Messina has been serving as Cucchiani's deputy.

