UPDATE 1-Intesa Sanpaolo completes sale of its Pirelli stake

(Updates with final results of the sale)
MILAN, March 6 Intesa Sanpaolo said on
Thursday it had completed the sale of its 1.5 percent stake in
tyremaker Pirelli announced earlier in the day, the
Italian bank said on Thursday.
The sale of the 7 million Pirelli ordinary shares was done
via a bookbuilding process, at a price of 12.48 euros per share.
The transaction will have a positive contribution to the
lender net income of around 55 million euros ($76 million), the
bank said.
Banca Imi, and UBS acted as joint
bookrunners for the offering.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)