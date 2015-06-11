Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says not interested in Julius Baer

MILAN, June 11 Intesa Sanpaolo is not
interested in buying Switzerland's Julius Baer, the
chief executive of the Italian bank said on Thursday.
CEO Carlo Messina said in an interview in May that Italy's
second biggest bank wished to acquire an international private
bank with a market value similar or lower than its own division.
His comment have fuelled gains in Julius Baer's shares.
"Julius Baer is an excellent company but we're not
interested in it," Messina told reporters on the sideline of a
conference.
Intesa has long expressed an interest in buying private
banking and asset management assets. Messina said there were no
news on that front.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro,)