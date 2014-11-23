Italian bank Intesa eyes UK's Coutts International - FT

Nov 23 Italy's retail bank Intesa SanPaolo
is looking at a possible bid for Coutts International,
the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland,
the Financial Times reported.
Intesa is trying to persuade RBS to sell the whole of
Coutts, along with the prized UK business, whose customers
include Queen Elizabeth, the newspaper said, citing a source. (on.ft.com/1zfa6ga)
Coutts, which is expected to be worth about $1 billion, was
put up for sale by RBS in early August.
The Italian bank found Coutts' assets the most interesting
among the available options, the FT said, citing people close to
the bank.
The UK-based bank recently hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to seek buyers for Coutts.
Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, expressed
interest in Coutts in September.
Intesa, which is planning to expand in UK, is looking at
asset managers, insurers and private banks as options, the
bank's chief executive Carlo Messina told the newspaper in an
interview.
Intesa, Coutts and RBS could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; editing by Andrew
Roche)