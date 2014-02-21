版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Blackrock becomes second biggest shareholder in Italy's Intesa

MILAN Feb 21 U.S. fund BlackRock has raised its stake in Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo to 5 percent, becoming the lender's second biggest investor, according to Intesa's website.

BlackRock previously had a holding of less than 2 percent in the bank.
