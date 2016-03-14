Intesa in talks for sale of more than 3 bln euros of loans -sources

MILAN, March 14 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is in exclusive talks with investment fund Christofferson Robb & Company for the sale of a portfolio of consumer loans worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

The exclusive period expires at the end of May. One source said the size of the portfolio was between 3-3.5 billion euros, while the second source put the amount at 3.8 billion euros.

The fund has already obtained financing for the transaction from a pool of banks led by Banca IMI and including JP Morgan , Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to one of the sources. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Gianluca Semeraro)