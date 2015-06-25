MIDEAST DEBT-Malaysia fund's $4.5 bln rescue may weigh on Abu Dhabi's IPIC

* IPIC to provide $1 bln in cash, assume 1MDB debt
DUBAI, June 25 The $4.5 billion rescue of a
struggling Malaysian state fund is good news for the government
in Kuala Lumpur but will load Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co with extra debt that may worry investors
in its bonds.
Last month IPIC, an investment company owned by Abu Dhabi's
government, came to the aid of Malaysia's loss-making 1MDB,
whose poor record and $11.6 billion of debt are a source of
political pressure on Prime Minister Najib Razak.
IPIC agreed to provide 1MDB with $1 billion in cash,
allowing the Malaysian fund to repay a $975 million loan to a
global banking syndicate.
The Abu Dhabi firm also agreed to assume $3.5 billion of
1MDB debt, and forgive an undisclosed amount of debt owed to
IPIC by 1MDB, in exchange for assets which have not been named.
The deal eases a crisis over 1MDB that had weighed on
Malaysia's currency and credit rating. But for IPIC bondholders,
the firm faces billions of dollars of new exposure from a deal
whose details and commercial rationale have not been fully
explained.
IPIC's aid to 1MDB illustrates some of the risks of
investing in state-owned companies in the Gulf: although they
have the backing of wealthy governments, they are not always
completely transparent.
"I think the 1MDB deal has a more or less political
motivation behind it ... It symbolises the importance of
bilateral ties between the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and
Malaysia," said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for
emerging market debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany,
which holds IPIC bonds.
Both IPIC and 1MDB declined to comment on details of the
rescue or its motivation. Abu Dhabi and Malaysia have close
investment and diplomatic ties, which have strengthened since
the global financial crisis.
SPREADS
IPIC has assets totalling $68 billion, according to its 2013
annual report, and the implicit backing of Abu Dhabi's wealthy
government.
"We think that the debt settlement agreement with 1MDB
should have a moderate impact on IPIC's leverage profile," wrote
Ali Dhaloomal, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst.
He estimated the rescue would boost IPIC's net debt 12
percent and its net leverage to 8.7 times, not high by
international standards from an end-2013 level of 7.8 times.
Liabilities at IPIC and its subsidiaries totalled $51
billion at end-2013, according to the annual report.
Nevertheless, the spread between IPIC's outstanding U.S.
dollar bond maturing in March 2022 has widened over
an April 2021 bond issued by another Abu Dhabi state investor,
Mubadala Development, to as much as 52 basis points
on June 12 from 35 bps just before the rescue was announced on
May 29; it is now at 46 bps.
One key consideration for investors is whether the need to
pay $1 billion to 1MDB will prompt IPIC, which has $1.75 billion
of bonds maturing this November, to issue debt. Many investors
believe it will.
"I expect IPIC to return to Eurobond markets later this
year," said London hedge fund manager Daniel Broby, predicting
an issue of roughly $1 billion.
By June 2016, IPIC is to receive assets from 1MDB worth the
sum of its aid to the Malaysian firm. Neither of the firms said
what the assets would be, or whether IPIC might stump up more
aid if 1MDB cannot repair its finances as hoped.
Fuelling investor uncertainty about IPIC was the unexplained
departure in April of Managing Director Khadem al-Qubaisi after
eight years at the helm. His replacement, United Arab Emirates'
energy minister, Suhail Mohammed al-Mazrouei, has yet to
publicly outline his strategy for the investment firm.
Nevertheless, given the debt market's hunger for scarce Abu
Dhabi paper, IPIC may not have a problem issuing bonds this
year.
But Dhaloomal at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said he
remained 30 percent underweight on IPIC Eurobonds, which offered
limited upside. Hedge fund manager Broby said that if IPIC came
to market, he would "give it a miss unless it's priced
attractively".
