INTL FCStone sees revenue rise from expansion - CEO

May 10 INTL FCStone Inc expects revenue to improve further following its aggressive expansion into the metals brokerage business, Chief Executive Office Sean O'Connor said on Thursday.

"The material revenue growth we've seen was largely driven by the expansion activity a year ago," he said in the New York-based commodities trading and clearing company's second-quarter earnings conference call.

His comments came after the company, which bought Ambrian Commodities and MF Global Holding's metal brokerage team last year, reported on Wednesday evening a 6 percent rise year-on-year in revenue in its March quarter to $116 million.

Those deals gave it ringdealing membership of the London Metal Exchange, making it one of the largest players by headcount on the LME market.

Its core commodities hedging and clearing divisions reported double-digit revenue growth year-on-year.

But income dropped by 84 percent from $15.3 million a year ago due to higher costs related to the expansion and low interest rates. It was an improvement though from the loss reported in the December quarter, just as the company had swallowed the MF Global metals team.

While the growth has been aggressive, O'Connor said it will pay off in the long term, he said.

Better trading conditions would drive revenue even higher and have a meaningful impact on the company's bottom line, he said.

The new metals business added just over $5 million to the topline in the quarter, it said in a filing on Wednesday. On an annualized basis, this is below the annual revenue of about $75 million to $100 million the team was estimated to generate at MF Global.