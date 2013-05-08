UPDATE 1-INTL FCStone Q2 income sinks as lower revenue, volume bite

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 INTL FCStone Inc's net income in its second quarter to end-March sank almost 40 percent as trading volume and revenue fell at the mid-size U.S. commodity broker.
Net income was down 38 percent to $1.5 million from $2.4 million in the same three months last year as operating revenues fell 2 percent to $117 million, the company said on Wednesday.
Quarter-on-quarter net income plunged 88 percent from the $13.3 million reported in the three months to end-December and revenue was down 7 percent.
"The quarter's results were negatively affected by cyclical factors in the agricultural markets resulting from last year's drought as well as lower volatility across all asset classes which reduced customer volumes and revenues," Chief Executive Sean O'Connor said in a statement.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.