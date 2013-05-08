UPDATE 1-INTL FCStone Q2 income sinks as lower revenue, volume bite

NEW YORK May 8 INTL FCStone Inc's net income in its second quarter to end-March sank almost 40 percent as trading volume and revenue fell at the mid-size U.S. commodity broker.

Net income was down 38 percent to $1.5 million from $2.4 million in the same three months last year as operating revenues fell 2 percent to $117 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Quarter-on-quarter net income plunged 88 percent from the $13.3 million reported in the three months to end-December and revenue was down 7 percent.

"The quarter's results were negatively affected by cyclical factors in the agricultural markets resulting from last year's drought as well as lower volatility across all asset classes which reduced customer volumes and revenues," Chief Executive Sean O'Connor said in a statement.