UPDATE 2-INTL FCStone profits fall; sees mildly improved market

* Net income 'not yet in line with objectives' - COO
* Quarterly revenue rises 17 percent to record
NEW YORK Aug 8 INTL FCStone Inc's
third quarter net income fell 54 percent, but revenue rose 17
percent to a record, and the commodities trading and clearing
company said it saw a mild improvement in market conditions.
The New York-based company said net income in the quarter
that ended June 30, fell to $4.7 million, or 23 cents a share,
from $10.4 million, or 55 cents a share a year ago. Net revenue,
including interest expense, rose 17 percent to a record $121.2
million.
Earnings improved compared with the prior quarter, which the
company attributed to cost cutting and better markets. In the
three months to March 31, the company reported net income of
$2.4 million.
"While not yet in line with our objectives, continuing
improvement in net income resulted from revenue growth in new
initiatives, cost control and mildly improved market
conditions," said Chief Operating Officer Scott Branch in a
statement.
The company has made a series of modest acquisitions in the
past 18 months, including MF Global's metals trading division,
which have boosted revenue significantly.
The company gave no reason for the drop in earnings in its
statement, but commodities brokers and futures commission
merchants have been hit by low interest rates and intense
competition for clearing business, which has kept commission
fees under pressure.
Confidence in the futures market among commercial hedgers
such as grain elevators and scrap merchants has also been
battered by a string of scandals.
It was triggered by MF Global's meltdown last October, and
exacerbated by Peregrine Financial Group's collapse last month.