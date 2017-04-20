Intelsat to extend debt exchange on OneWeb deal for weeks-sources

| SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, April 20
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, April 20 Intelsat SA
is planning to extend the deadline for investors to swap
their bonds in the company for several weeks, seeking to keep
its merger with U.S. satellite technology peer OneWeb Ltd alive,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The new deadline will be pushed out from late Thursday to at
least mid-May, the people said, asking not to be named because
the matter is private. Bloomberg News earlier reported the
deadline would be extended by at least a few more days.
Representatives for Intelsat declined to comment. OneWeb
could not immediately be reached for comment.
OneWeb, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and
debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat agreed to merge at the
end of February in a deal that is conditional on approval from
Intelsat's bondholders. The debt exchanges, if successful, would
help reduce Intelsat's $15 billion in debt by $3.6 billion.
Some of Intelsat's debt is trading above prices that the
company is offering in the debt exchange, indicating Intelsat
bondholders are holding out for a better offer. SoftBank
however, is reluctant to offer enough money to bring the
bondholders onboard, a person familiar with the matter said.
A meeting is planned for Friday between Intelsat and some of
its bondholders to try to hammer out a deal, another of the
sources added.
Intelsat started a series of debt exchange offers on March
24. To be successful in consummating a deal with OneWeb, the
company needs holders of at least 85 percent of the total face
value of each series of notes to participate in the exchanges.
OneWeb is among a handful of startups planning to build,
launch and operate thousands of small satellites to provide
internet access worldwide. Elon Musk's Space Exploration
Technologies Corp unveiled plans in January 2015 for an
internet-via-satellite network that would eventually include
some 4,000 satellites.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Jessica
DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)