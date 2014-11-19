版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 02:02 BJT

Hedge fund Makuria sees Intralot shares tripling in 18 months

LONDON Nov 19 Mans Larsson, founder of hedge fund Makuria Investment Management, said shares in Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services may triple in value over the next 12 to 18 months.

Larsson, the former head of the London office at Canyon Capital Advisors who launched his own fund last year, said Intralot is a good business with predictable cash generation and is available at attractive valuation.

The "company is now at an inflection point" where it is entering "a harvesting phase", Larsson told the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐