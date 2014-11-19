Hedge fund Makuria sees Intralot shares tripling in 18 months

LONDON Nov 19 Mans Larsson, founder of hedge
fund Makuria Investment Management, said shares in Intralot
Integrated Lottery Systems and Services may triple in value over
the next 12 to 18 months.
Larsson, the former head of the London office at Canyon
Capital Advisors who launched his own fund last year, said
Intralot is a good business with predictable cash generation and
is available at attractive valuation.
The "company is now at an inflection point" where it is
entering "a harvesting phase", Larsson told the Sohn Investment
Conference in London on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; editing by Susan
Thomas)