公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-Intrasense wins multi-annual contract from IRM Alltech

Nov 6 Intrasense SA :

* Wins multi-annual contract from manufacturer IRM Alltech

* To supply IRM Alltech with its OEM solution

* Minimum annual impact of IRM Alltech contract on Intrasense revenue is $140,000 Source text: bit.ly/1E8Ev1f Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
