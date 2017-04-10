Aspen Skiing Co, KSL Capital to buy Intrawest for about $1.5 bln

April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.

Intrawest's best known ski properties include Stratton Mountain in Vermont, Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Steamboat in Colorado.

It also owns mountain resorts, adventure retreats and real estate across the United States and Canada.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that Intrawest would announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator backed by buyout firm KSL Capital.