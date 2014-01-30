Mountain resorts operator Intrawest prices IPO at $12/share- market source

Jan 30 Mountain resorts operator Intrawest
Resorts Holdings Inc raised about $188 million in
an initial public offering after its shares were priced at $12,
a market source told Reuters.
The company, controlled by private equity firm Fortress
Investment Group LLC, priced its IPO of 15.62 million
shares significantly below its expected price range of $15-$17
per share. Based on the number of shares outstanding, Intrawest
would be valued at $540 million.
Out of the total offering, Intrawest is offering 3.12
million shares while Fortress is selling the rest. After the
offering, Fortress's stake would drop to about 65 percent.
Denver-based Intrawest, the largest heli-skiing adventure
operator in the world, was taken private by Fortress in 2006 for
about $2.8 billion, including debt.
Intrawest, which operates in three major segments, namely
mountain, adventure and real estate, has interests in seven
mountain resorts in North America. It also operates Canadian
Mountain Holidays, a heli-skiing adventure company.
It runs Club Intrawest, a private vacation club with eight
locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Intrawest's net loss narrowed to $296.7 million from $336
million for the year ended June 30. Revenue rose 2 percent to
$524.4 million in the same period.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and
BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters to the offering.