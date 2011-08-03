UPDATE 1-Intrepid Potash Q2 profit beats estimates

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.36
* Q2 rev up 86 pct
* Q2 potash production up 27 pct
Aug 3 Fertilizer maker Intrepid Potash Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat market estimates, helped by strong demand for potash.
The April-June profit was $30.8 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $3.6 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the Denver, Colorado-based company earned 37 cents per share.
Revenue rose nearly 86 percent to $119.4 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $113.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Potash production increased 27 percent to 209,000 tons.
Shares of the company closed at $31.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
