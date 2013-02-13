Fertilizer maker Intrepid profit slips as potash price weakens

* Q4 EPS $0.19 vs year ago $0.33
* Realized potash price dips to $479 per tonne
Feb 13 U.S. fertilizer producer Intrepid Potash
Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as its
average realized price for the crop nutrient potash slipped.
Potash is a key fertilizer ingredient that farmers use to
maximize yields. Global prices weakened late in 2012, and
Intrepid's realized price declined to $479 per tonne in the
fourth quarter from $548 a tonne in the year-earlier quarter.
Denver, Colorado-based Intrepid, the largest producer of
U.S. potash, reported after normal trading hours a
fourth-quarter net profit of $14.5 million, or 19 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $24.9 million, or 33 cents per
basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $110.9 million, with a larger
quarter-over-quarter volume of potash sales.
Adjusted earnings per share were 26 cents, just ahead of the
24 cents a share that the Street was expecting, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intrepid operates two production facilities in Utah and
three in New Mexico.