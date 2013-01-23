版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:17 BJT

Cisco to buy Israel-based software maker for $475 mln

Jan 23 Cisco Systems Inc said it will buy Israeli software maker Intucell for about $475 million in cash to expand its mobile network management offerings.

Privately held Intucell makes software that helps mobile carriers manage cellular networks automatically.

