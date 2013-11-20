版本:
BRIEF-Intuit to acquire privately held Prestwick Services

Nov 20 Intuit Inc : * To acquire workers' compensation payment solutions provider prestwick

services * Says signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held prestwick

services, a subsidiary of prestwick holdings * Transaction expected to close Q2 of fiscal year 2014, which ends January 31,

and is subject to customary closing conditions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
