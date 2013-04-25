版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Intuit shares down 11.8 percent in premarket trade after revises guidance

NEW YORK, April 25 Intuit Inc : * Shares down 11.8 percent in premarket trade after revises guidance

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐