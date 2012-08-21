版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Intuit shares down 2.7 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Aug 21 Intuit Inc : * Shares were down 2.7 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

