UPDATE 2-Intuit to buy Demandforce for $423.5 mln

By Liana B. Baker
April 27 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax
preparation software TurboTax, said on Friday it agreed to buy
Demandforce for $423.5 million in a bid to beef up its products
for small businesses.
Demandforce, which has 290 employees and is based in San
Francisco, makes software that helps small businesses keep track
of customer appointments, among other services.
The deal is expected to close in May.
Small businesses products are becoming increasingly
important for Intuit. It has built its small-business division,
which helps companies process credit-card transactions, manage
employee payrolls and build websites, into a $1.5 billion-a-year
operation. It was larger by revenue than the company's consumer
tax division last year.
Chief Executive Brad Smith said in an interview that
Demandforce's customer management tools will appeal to Intuit's
current clients, which use Intuit's software for back-end
services. Demandforce is used by dental offices, auto shops,
spas and salons among its 35,000 small business clients in the
United States and Canada.
"Demandforce products remind customers of appointments and
manages relationships with their best customers so this will
give us a more end-to-end product," he said.
The acquisition is Intuit's third-largest deal to date.
Intuit' s biggest deal was the $1.35 billion acquisition of
online banking services company Digital Insight in 2006.
The Demandforce acquisition is expected to add one to two
points to Intuit's revenue growth in fiscal year 2013 and to be
neutral to modestly dilutive for earnings per share in fiscal
years 2012 and 2013, Intuit said in a statement.
Smith called Demandforce a fast growing company that has
strung together "over 60 quarters of 80 plus percent growth on
the top line."
Mountain View, California-based Intuit has annual revenue of
about $4 billion and a market valuation of $17 billion.
Intuit shares were up about 1 percent at $58.04 on Friday on
the Nasdaq.