版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Intuit posts higher quarterly results

May 17 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, posted higher quarterly results, helped by a rise in revenue from its consumer tax and small business group segments.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $734 million, or $2.42 per share, from $688 million, or $2.20 per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 9 percent to $1.94 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐