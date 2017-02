NEW YORK Aug 18 Intuit Inc (INTU.O), the maker of TurboxTax software, posted a wider loss but said its earnings would rise 24 percent next year.

The company reported a loss of $57 million, or 19 cents per share, compared to a loss of $48 million, or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

Its revenue rose 10 percent to $593 million, which beat Wall Street estimates of $583 million.

Intuit generates most of its profit in its fiscal second and third quarters, when U.S. consumers are more likely to buy its software in the lead up to tax season.

The company said it expects its revenue to rise 9 percent to 11 percent next year to $4.185 to $4.285 billion. It expects earnings of $2.85 per share to $2.94 per share in earnings next year.

Shares rose 1 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)