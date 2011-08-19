UPDATE 2-Intuit's revenue rises, shares gain

* EPS beats Street by 2 cents

* CEO upbeat on company; downbeat on economy

* Shares rise 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, details on forecast, share move, byline)

By Liana B. Baker

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and Quicken accounting software, said on Thursday that it expected net income per share to rise by as much as 24 percent for fiscal year 2012.

While the company posted a wider net loss for its fourth quarter, it reported a profit on an adjusted basis for the first time in 13 years.

Excluding a charge of $30 million related to buying healthcare services company Medfusion, Intuit reported earnings per share of 2 cents per share, which beat Wall Street estimates by 2 cents.

The company's shares rose 5 percent in after-hours trading.

Intuit (INTU.O), generates most of its profit in its fiscal second and third quarters, when U.S. consumers are more likely to buy its software in the lead up to tax season. But with a new focus on selling subscription services rather than software on discs, its revenue is more evenly spread throughout the year.

"Now that most of our revenue is subscriptions, we're actually starting to make a profit three out of the four quarters," Intuit's Chief Executive Brad Smith said in an interview.

Intuit's revenue rose 10 percent to $593 million, which beat Wall Street estimates of $583 million.

Intuit said it expects revenue to rise by up to 11 percent next year and net income per share to rise by up to 24 percent.

Its chief executive was less upbeat about the wider economy. He said the company's outlook does not take into account any improvement in economic conditions.

"If consumers aren't confident and small businesses aren't hiring, the overall economy has got a problem. Our view is that it's not going to be getting better any time soon but the good news is our products are needed most in tough times because we help people manage their finances," Smith said.

The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $57 million, or 19 cents per share for the period that ended July 31, compared with a loss of $48 million, or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

For fiscal year 2012, the company said it expects revenue of $4.185 billion to $4.285 billion, which exceeds analyst expectations, and net earnings per share of $2.38 to $2.47.

Shares rose 5.3 percent to $42.45 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Carol Bishopric)