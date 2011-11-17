UPDATE 1-Intuit narrows first-quarter loss

NEW YORK Nov 17 The maker of accounting and
tax preparation software Intuit Inc (INTU.O) posted a narrower
loss than a year earlier and said its first-quarter revenue
rose on growth in the products for small business customers.
Intuit's revenue rose 12 percent to $594 million, which
beat analysts' average estimates of $580.6 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted a net loss of $64 million, or 21 cents per share,
compared to $70 million, or 22 cents per share a year earlier.
The company's shares rose 0.6 percent in after-hours
trading on the Nasdaq after closing at $51.75 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Bernard Orr)