Intuit lays off 399 workers, five percent of its workforce - TechCrunch

June 26 Intuit Inc, which makes
software that helps with tax-preparation, has laid off 399
people, or about 5 percent of its workforce, technology news
website TechCrunch reported.
Patrick Barry, who leads customer communication software
maker Demandforce, has also stepped back, though he remains with
Intuit, TechCrunch reported, citing the company. (tcrn.ch/1Cz5IK8)
Intuit acquired Demandforce in May 2012. Barry took over the
role of vice president and general manager at Demandforce last
June, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Intuit, which had about 8,000 full-time employees as of July
31, 2014, could not immediately be reached for comments.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)