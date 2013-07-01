版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 1日 星期一 20:56 BJT

Intuit to sell financial services unit for $1 bln

July 1 Intuit Inc said it would sell its financial services unit to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $1.03 billion as it focuses on its core tax-preparation software business.

Intuit, the maker of tax-preparation software TurboTax, will use proceeds from the deal to repurchase shares, the company said in a statement.

Intuit Financial Services provides online and banking software to financial institutions.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐