Intuit third-quarter profit rises 12 pct

May 21 Intuit Inc reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profit as revenue rose at the company's consumer tax unit, which includes the flagship TurboTax application and other tax preparation software.

Net profit rose to $1.24 million, or 2.71 cents per share, in the third quarter from $1.11 million, or 2.42 cent per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.17 billion.
